Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,575. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.