Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 226,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.