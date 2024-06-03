Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 0.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of PDD traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,142. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

