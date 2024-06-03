Rock Creek Group LP Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

