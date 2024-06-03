Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,863 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,649,000 after buying an additional 498,958 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.93. 329,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,602. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

