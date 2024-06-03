Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAE. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 63,980 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

UAE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 26,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,653. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

