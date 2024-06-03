Rock Creek Group LP Takes $81,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $45.03.
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI South Africa ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- DocuSign: Can AI Move the Needle in Fiscal 2025?
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks with Fast Upside Potential Due to High Short Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.