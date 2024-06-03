Rock Creek Group LP Takes $81,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

