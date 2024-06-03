Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROIV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

