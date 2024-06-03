Roth Mkm Raises American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $20.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.97. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after acquiring an additional 396,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.