Roth Mkm Raises American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $20.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
American Superconductor Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.97. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.