Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$142.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.38.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$149.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$138.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

