Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sacks Parente Golf Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:SPGC opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Sacks Parente Golf has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%.

Sacks Parente Golf Company Profile

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

