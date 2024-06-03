Sands Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $115,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
