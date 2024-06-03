Sands Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $207,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $532.68. The stock had a trading volume of 125,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,962. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $447.95 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.39.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.