Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $51,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,195,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 794,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,405,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.17 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €20.49 ($22.27). 119,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €34.29 ($37.27).

Read Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.