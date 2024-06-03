Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,735 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $349,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.99. 1,383,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,424 shares of company stock valued at $39,747,976. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.