Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 395,399 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,696,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395,399 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 3.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,198,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $647.50. 824,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

