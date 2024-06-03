Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 91,357 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,357 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $581,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.00. 7,972,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,868,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $793.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.