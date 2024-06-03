Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 204,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,373. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

