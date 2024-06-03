Scotiabank Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $60.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

