Scotiabank Increases Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Price Target to $17.00

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

MTAL stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,970,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,676,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.