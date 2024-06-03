Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$19.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$9.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.94.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.