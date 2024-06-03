Seldon Capital LP Buys Shares of 185,279 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 185,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Unity Software makes up about 5.5% of Seldon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,822,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,656,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.