Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Trimmed by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for 1.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE SRE traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,729 shares of company stock worth $5,072,179. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.