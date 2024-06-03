SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SentinelOne by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.