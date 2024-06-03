Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Declines By 6.3%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 938,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AAR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.21. 145,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AAR by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

