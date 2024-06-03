Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Increases By 8.7%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

