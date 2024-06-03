Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Drops By 12.4%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 439,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

