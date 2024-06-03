Short Interest in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Grows By 6.4%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,318,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $8,754,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $7,673,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 371,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

