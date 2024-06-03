Short Interest in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Expands By 17.6%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 721,500 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 59,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
