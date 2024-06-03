Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Declines By 5.4%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

AIRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 43,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.67 million, a PE ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.63. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

