Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Increases By 6.0%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 43,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.53. 12,162,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,697,396. The stock has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

