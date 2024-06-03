Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Rises By 6.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 939,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 38,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,097. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

