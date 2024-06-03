Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Grows By 16.1%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 330,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,800. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.03.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
