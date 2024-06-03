Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Expands By 11.0%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 257,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 81,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

