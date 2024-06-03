Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Decreases By 10.6%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Up 2.7 %

ASXC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 1,351,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,641. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.