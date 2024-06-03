Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Decreases By 11.7%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the April 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 140.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

