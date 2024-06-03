Short Interest in Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Grows By 9.7%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.78%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

