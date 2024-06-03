Short Interest in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Declines By 7.2%

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.78. Bluerock Homes Trust has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

