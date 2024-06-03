Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rises By 12.6%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 49,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. Equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

