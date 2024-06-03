Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Rises By 7.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 26,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 323.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 280,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

