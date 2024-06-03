Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Drops By 7.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,532,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 4,884,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.5 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,388. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0439 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.