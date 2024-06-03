Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Rises By 5.4%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Celularity Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. Celularity has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celularity stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Celularity worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

