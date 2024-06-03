Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Rises By 14.9%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 12,990,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 349.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 105,511 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 224,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $391.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

