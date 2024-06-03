Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Rises By 11.3%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Endesa Trading Up 1.5 %

ELEZY stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

