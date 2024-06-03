Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 8.1%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Euronext Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Euronext has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33.
Euronext Company Profile
