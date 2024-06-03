Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 8.1%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Euronext Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $3.37 on Monday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Euronext has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

