Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Rises By 6.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.10. 2,338,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,708. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

