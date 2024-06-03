Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 12.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

FPAFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.