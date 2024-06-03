Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declines By 12.6%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
FPAFY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
About First Pacific
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.