Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Rises By 10.3%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,502,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Fortnox AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Featured Articles

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

