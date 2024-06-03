Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Increases By 11.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

