Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 6.2%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,655,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 1,559,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,307. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
About Gear Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.