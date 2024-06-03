Short Interest in Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Expands By 6.2%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,655,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 1,559,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GENGF remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,307. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.